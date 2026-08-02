Who is Swarnjit Singh? Indian-origin US mayor tells ICE to ‘go home’, sparks backlash online - ‘deport this man’

An Indian-origin mayor in the US has publicly criticized federal immigration enforcement operations in his city, declaring that he will "always support the immigrant community" and urging Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to "go home."

Swarnjit Singh, Mayor of “City of Norwich” (Credits: Facebook/Mayor Singh “Swarnjit Singh”)

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Swarnjit Singh, the mayor of Norwich, Connecticut, made the remarks in a detailed statement on social media amid ongoing immigration enforcement actions under the Trump administration. Singh, the city's first Sikh mayor, said his administration would not assist ICE operations and reaffirmed Norwich's commitment to being a welcoming community for immigrants.

Mayor criticizes ICE operations

In his statement, Singh said he stood firmly with Norwich's immigrant community and argued that immigration enforcement actions were creating fear among residents.

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{{^usCountry}} "ICE, go home," the mayor wrote, adding that he would "always support the immigrant community." He said Norwich is a city built by people from diverse backgrounds and stressed that every resident deserves to feel safe and respected regardless of their immigration status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "ICE, go home," the mayor wrote, adding that he would "always support the immigrant community." He said Norwich is a city built by people from diverse backgrounds and stressed that every resident deserves to feel safe and respected regardless of their immigration status. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh also made it clear that the city government would not assist ICE with its operations, saying local officials should focus on serving their communities rather than participating in federal immigration enforcement.

The statement quickly gained traction on social media, with many praising the mayor for taking a public stand on behalf of immigrants.

Social media backlash

The mayor's comments quickly sparked strong reactions online, with users accusing him of undermining federal immigration law.

Some X users suggested that Singh himself should be deported despite his elected position. Others backed his message, arguing that local leaders should prioritize the safety and well-being of immigrant communities.

First Sikh mayor of Norwich

Singh, who became Norwich's first Sikh mayor, is among a growing number of Indian-Americans serving in elected offices across the United States.

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His statement comes against the backdrop of intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, which has expanded ICE operations across several states as part of its broader crackdown on undocumented immigration.

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While immigration enforcement remains a federal responsibility, several cities and local governments have adopted policies limiting their cooperation with ICE, arguing that such measures help build trust between law enforcement agencies and immigrant communities.

Singh has indicated that the backlash will not change his position. Reiterating his commitment to Norwich's diverse population, he said he would continue to support immigrants and ensure that the city remains welcoming to people from all backgrounds, even as the debate over immigration enforcement continues to intensify across the United States.

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