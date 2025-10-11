Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
Who is the viral Portland Frog? Why is the protestor in a costume? What we know so far

Published on: Oct 11, 2025 07:29 am IST

An anti-ICE protestor in Portland is making waves on social media by wearing an inflatable frog costume.

Among all the protestors in Portland, Oregon, one has captured social media’s attention for turning up wearing unusual attire - an inflatable frog costume. Since then, videos and pictures of the protestor, dubbed the Portland Frog, have taken over social media.

A demonstrator dressed in an inflatable frog costume stands in front of law enforcement officers during a protest outside the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) headquarters in South Portland, Oregon. (REUTERS)
The person said they chose the costume to harmlessly protest “with humour." However, as per a few recent reports, the protester under the costume has been identified as a self-described “proud ANTIFA terrorist.”

Also Read: Trump vs Antifa: What is anti-fascist movement and who founded it? All FAQs answered

Who is Portland Frog?

The man beneath the costume said this unique choice of protest is an attempt to disprove the Trump administration's narratives about the city, reported Le Monde.

“It is a strategy to cut the narratives of the Trump administration, which says we are extremely violent. No, we are protesting, but with humor.”

Not just a frog, there’s a chicken too:

Other protestors were also spotted wearing inflatable costumes of different animals. Jack Dickinson, the Portland Chicken, told CNN more about this unusual clothing choice.

“It becomes much harder to take them seriously when they have to post a video saying Kristi Noem is up on the balcony staring over the Antifa Army and it’s, like, eight journalists and five protesters and one of them is in a chicken suit.”

What is happening in Portland?

Protests erupted across the city after Donald Trump sent the National Guard "to restore order.”

“The Radical Left's reign of terror in Portland ends now, with President Donald J. Trump mobilizing federal resources to stop Antifa-led hellfire in its tracks,” the White House wrote in a statement.

Also Read: ‘We’ll give you a ride’: ICE uses hand trolley to wheel away Portland protester who refused to comply

"While Democrat politicians deny reality, it's obvious what's happening in Portland isn't protest; it's premeditated anarchy that has scarred the city for years − leaving officers battered, citizens terrorized and property defaced."

