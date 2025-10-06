‘We’ll give you a ride’: ICE uses hand trolley to wheel away Portland protester who refused to comply

A viral video shows federal agents using a hand trolley to wheel a protester away after the person apparently refused to comply during an arrest in Portland. The ICE shared the video on X, writing, “Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride.” Federal agents in Portland use hand trolley to wheel away protester who refused to comply (@ICEgov/X)

The person being wheeled away has been referred to as a “far-left riot suspect” on social media.

Amused Netizens reacted in the comment section. “Based! It would be hilarious if people donated carts to the ICE facility in Portland,” one user wrote. “Work smart, not hard, when carrying off liberals,” wrote a user, while another joked, “Lol. I bet he thought his idea was brilliant. “If I don’t walk, they’ll never get into the jail cell.” Not so fast sport.”

“Brilliant. Why burn calories carrying an arrestee when a perfectly good hand truck is available,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s the kind of energy America’s been missing — no more coddling, no more “pretty please comply.” ICE basically said, “You can come quietly, or we’ll give you the express ride in cuffs.” Perfect. Portland’s been babied into chaos for years, and it’s about damn time law enforcement stopped asking criminals for consent. You don’t want to walk? Fine. Enjoy the back seat of the federal Uber. That’s how you restore order — firm, fast, and unapologetic.” “Lol the fact that they just accepted their fate being wheeled away,” wrote a user.

Trump blocked from sending troops from California to Portland

A US federal judge temporarily has now blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops from Texas and California to Portland, Oregon. The same court previously denied Trump's attempt to deploy Oregon's own National Guard members to Portland.

US District Judge Karin Immergut’s ruling came on Sunday, October 5, after the Pentagon confirmed 200 members of the California National Guard had been reassigned to Portland to "support US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal personnel performing official duties." Both Oregon and California had sought a temporary restraining order against the deployment.