Who was D’Angelo? R&B icon known for hits like Voodoo, Brown Sugar, dies at 51 after cancer battle

D’Angelo, the acclaimed neo-soul singer who helped redefine R&B in the 1990s and early 2000s, died on Tuesday, October 14, after a long battle with cancer. He was 51. His family confirmed the news, stating that the singer - born as Michael Eugene Archer - died after “a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer.” D’Angelo passes away after a long battle with cancer.(X/@MissyElliott)

The statement, shared with Variety, described him as “the shining star of our family” and asked for privacy, adding that his legacy of “extraordinarily moving music” would live on.

D’Angelo’s career and legacy

Born in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo’s love for music began in the church, where he played piano alongside his father, a Pentecostal minister. By his teens, he was performing in local groups.

He landed his first big break in 1993 writing U Will Know for the R&B collective Black Men United. Two years later, he released Brown Sugar, which delivered hits like Lady and the title track, earning platinum certification.

Alongside artists like Erykah Badu, Maxwell, and Lauryn Hill, D’Angelo became the face of the neo-soul movement, as per Variety. He later contributed to Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, lending his voice and keys to Nothing Even Matters.

In 2000, D’Angelo released Voodoo, featuring Questlove, J Dilla, and members of the Soulquarians collective. The album, anchored by Untitled (How Does It Feel), earned him two Grammys (four in total).

Also Read: Kate Cassidy recalls the ‘last time’ she ever saw Liam Payne before tragic death

The success in his career also came with pressure and overexposure - leading D’Angelo to step away from the spotlight for nearly a decade. He returned in 2014 with Black Messiah. Though he teased a fourth album in recent years, it was never released.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world. DJ Premier, who produced Devil’s Pie, wrote, “Such a sad loss. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep peacefully, D’. Love you, KING.”

“Rest Peacefully D’Angelo… No parent want to see their children go but it’s painful for children to see their parents go to so send prayers up for his son who also lost his mom this year for strength,” Missy Elliott wrote on X.

D’Angelo's family

He never got married but dated Angie Stone in the 1990s. She died in a car crash in March this year. The couple had a son in 1998. D’Angelo also had two more children - a daughter born in 1999 and a son born in 2010.

His influence continues to shape the sound of modern R&B.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin reveals he and brother Stephen crashed wife Hilaria's car into tree: ‘I swerved…’

FAQs:

Who was D’Angelo?

D’Angelo was a Grammy-winning neo-soul singer and songwriter who rose to fame with Brown Sugar and Voodoo in the 1990s and 2000s.

What happened to D’Angelo?

His family confirmed he died of cancer on October 14, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

What are D’Angelo’s most famous songs?

His biggest hits include “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” “Lady,” and “Brown Sugar.”

Did D’Angelo win any Grammy Awards?

Yes, he won four Grammys, including Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for Voodoo.