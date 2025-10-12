Ian Watkins, the Lostprophets singer, died at 48 after being attacked in prison

Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has died following an attack inside HMP Wakefield, prison and police sources confirmed to the BBC. Watkins, from Pontypridd, was serving a 29-year sentence for multiple child sex offences. West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the prison on Saturday morning. Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Disgraced rock star Ian Watkins dies after being fatally attacked in jail amid rising prison violence.(AFP)

A Prison Service spokesperson told the BBC, “We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.” Reports via PA Media state Watkins was attacked with a knife by another inmate. Enquiries about the matter are ongoing. Watkins had previously been attacked in the prison in August 2023, but those injuries were not life-threatening.

Also read: Nor’easter set to slam East Coast with heavy rain and power outages; DC braces for impact

Ian Watkins dead: Crimes and sentencing

Watkins was jailed in December 2013 after admitting to a string of child sex offences, including attempted rape of a baby, sexual assault of a child under 13, conspiracy to rape, and multiple counts of possessing indecent images of children. Judges rejected his 2014 appeal to reduce the sentence.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Royce said the case broke “new ground” and “plunged into new depths of depravity,” adding that Watkins had a “corrupting influence” and showed a “complete lack of remorse.” His two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years, respectively. The BBC reports Watkins’ sentence also included six years on licence following release.

Also read: Former US President Joe Biden receives new treatment for aggressive prostate cancer; Details here

Ian Watkins: From rock star to convicted offender

Watkins, once a household name as the lead singer of Lostprophets, sold millions of albums worldwide and performed to massive arena audiences. Formed in 1997, Lostprophets released five studio albums, including a UK number one album and two top-ten singles. Their second and third albums reached the US top 40, marking limited international success.

After Watkins’ sentencing, Des Mannion, the national head of service for Wales of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) told the BBC, “Watkins used his status and global fame as a means to manipulate people and sexually abuse children. But we must nevertheless remember that this case isn't about celebrity, it's about victims. And those victims are children.”

A recent report into Wakefield Prison, published less than two weeks ago, highlighted rising violence. The chief inspector of prisons noted that many inmates, particularly older men convicted of sexual offences, felt unsafe in the prison environment amid a growing cohort of younger prisoners.

FAQs

Q1: When did Ian Watkins die?

A1: Watkins died following a prison attack at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning.

Q2: What was Ian Watkins jailed for?

A2: He was serving a 29-year sentence for multiple child sex offences.

Q3: Had Watkins been attacked in prison before?

A3: Yes, in August 2023, but those injuries were not life-threatening.

Q4: What did the NSPCC say about Watkins?

A4: Des Mannion of the NSPCC said Watkins used fame to manipulate and sexually abuse children, emphasizing that the focus should be on the victims.

Q5: Were there concerns about safety at HMP Wakefield?

A5: Yes, a recent report noted increased violence, with older inmates convicted of sexual offences feeling unsafe among younger prisoners.