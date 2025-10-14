Kate Cassidy recalls the ‘last time’ she ever saw Liam Payne before tragic death

Kate Cassidy said the last time she saw Liam Payne continues to play in her mind like it happened yesterday. The 26-year-old influencer, who dated the late One Direction singer, shared an emotional TikTok video on October 12, just days before the first anniversary of Payne’s death. Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.(Instagram (@kateecass))

Sitting in front of the camera, she spoke slowly and looked visibly emotional. “I come on here not to cry - I honestly feel extremely numb today. I actually think somebody could slap me across the face and I wouldn’t be fazed,” she said.

Cassidy said she wanted to remind people about telling their loved ones how much they matter. “I wanted to make this video because I wanted to express how important it is to really remind your loved ones how much you love them. I know I say it, but you never know what tomorrow brings,” she added.

Remembering their last goodbye

In the clip, Cassidy described her last moments with Payne before she left Argentina, the place where he died four days later. “I was sitting on the couch, just expressing to him how much I’m going to miss him, how much I love him,” she recalled.

Her voice cracked as she remembered his reply: “He looked at me and he said, ‘Kate, you’re going to miss your flight. You’re acting like this is the last time you’re ever going to see me again.’ And little did I know, it literally was the last time I got to see him.”

She paused, then said quietly, “I’m so, so glad that me and Liam had that last goodbye the way it was.”

A life cut short

Payne, 31, died on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. Authorities later confirmed the cause of death as “polytrauma” - multiple injuries involving several organs or systems. A toxicology report showed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants.

According to People magazine, Cassidy and Payne began dating in late 2022 after being spotted together at a Halloween party. They later confirmed their relationship at the British Fashion Awards that December. Though reports claimed they had split in May 2024, the pair were seen hand-in-hand again in London the next month.

After Payne’s death, Cassidy posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

She attended his funeral in England that November, joining his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan in saying a final goodbye.

