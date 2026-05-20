Who was Soma Somasegar? Indian-origin Microsoft veteran dies at 59

Indian-origin tech veteran S “Soma” Somasegar, a former Microsoft executive and managing director at Madrona Venture Group , has died at the age of 59. The news was confirmed on Tuesday by Madrona, a Seattle-based venture capital firm, where Somasegar had worked for the past 11 years. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. (LinkedIn/S. Somasegar)

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear friend and colleague Soma Somasegar passed away unexpectedly earlier today,” Madrona said in a statement.

“There is no way to adequately describe Soma’s brilliance and generous spirit. He was unique at every level and raised the bar on what we expected of ourselves professionally and, more importantly, personally,” the firm added.

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Tributes pour in Tributes poured in from across the tech industry following news of his death, with many remembering him as a mentor and influential tech leader.

Chennai-born entrepreneur and US President Donald Trump’s AI advisor Sriram Krishnan wrote on X that Somasegar had played a defining role in shaping his and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy’s careers.

“It’s hard to articulate how much of an impact Soma had on @aarthir and me. He spotted us out of under grad, made sure we got our first jobs, spent time with us though he was a senior executive at Microsoft and we were random junior people and showered us with kindness,” Krishnan wrote.

“Over the years he became a mentor who would tell us how proud he was of where we had gotten. We genuinely wouldn’t have the lives and careers we have now without him. I’m still in shock and so deeply heartbroken. It’s a truly sad day,” he added.