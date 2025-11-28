Who was Tony Germano? Netflix star plunges to death at 55 while repairing roof

Tony Germano fell to his death from the roof of his house in Brazil on Wednesday. He was 55. The Netflix star had recently moved into the Sao Paulo home, where he was inspecting the renovation work before the fatal fall. A representative for the actor confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to People. Tony Germano fell to his death at 55(Instagram)

Tony Germano falls to death at 55: Who was he?

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries,” the statement reads.

“We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt,” it adds.

The representative for Germano, who had no children and lived alone, added that his memorial took place at the Bosque da Paz Cemetery in Vargem Grande Paulista on Thursday, November 27. The night before the tragic fall, he was reportedly staying with his sister and was excited about his new home, per New York Post.

Germano's acting career spanned 30 years. He was best known for his Portuguese voice performances in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Go, Dog, Go! on Netflix and on the soundtrack of Disney's 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, according to People. He was a voice actor for several other projects, including Elena of Avalor and The Muppets.

Additionally, he also had a stage career, where he played parts in The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon and Jekyll & Hyde. More recently, he appeared in 2025's Labyrinth of Lost Boys as Doctor Lauro and in 2023's An Unforgettable Year: Autumn.