Why did Jared Padalecki delete support message for Perez Hilton? All we know after mental health episode; ‘I am sorry’

Jared Padalecki is retracting his endorsement of the contentious gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who was admitted to a Florida hospital following a troubling mental health episode during a TikTok livestream. As he remains in the hospital, Hilton's health condition is "serious but stable", and he will undergo a surgery in the coming days, according to his family.

Jared Padalecki clarified his earlier support for gossip blogger Perez Hilton, admitting he was unaware of Hilton's controversial actions.

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Hilton's family also requested privacy for the well-known gossip-spreader as he continues his recovery, urging both the media and the public to refrain from approaching their property.

Jared Padalecki deletes post on Perez Hilton

During the weekend, the Supernatural actor made a public gesture towards Hilton. Padalecki has been candid about his own mental health challenges and experiences with suicidal thoughts, and he used that background to provide moral support through social media.

"Hey @PerezHilton. Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you're in my thoughts," Padalecki stated on X. “This 'being human' is a strange thing. Exhilarating. Exhausting. Fast. Slow. Wonderful…. And… at times… awful. I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Please surround yourself with the love and support that all humans deserve. This too shall pass. You got this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Please surround yourself with the love and support that all humans deserve. This too shall pass. You got this.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Perez Hilton net worth: How rich is the celebrity blogger? A look at his estate, salary and wealth

Why did Jared Padalecki delete the post?

On Sunday, Padalecki removed the post after commenters informed him of Hilton's intricate background as a tabloid blogger — a history that has encompassed coverage of Padalecki's personal life.

"I didn't know," Padalecki wrote on X. “It's been brought to my attention. I'm sorry.”

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Padalecki elaborated on his previous statement with a subsequent post made thirty minutes later, stating that he had "absolutely no idea" regarding Hilton's reputation when he initially wrote the message.

"I had heard of him. Obviously. I had heard that he hadn't exactly 'been kind' to me in the past," he said. "So, my thought is always to give grace and forgiveness to those who may have tried to 'harm' you… in my experience, it usually works out better than holding a grudge or wishing punishment on someone else."

"That having been said, I TRULY didn't know ANYTHING about the extent to what he has done. That's my bad. On my life, I have never in my life, not once, looked him up or gone to one of his sites. I simply thought he was a 'tabloid' type of sensationalist journalist. I DO NOT stand for, or support, ANY of the actions I just now found out that he has committed. Full stop."

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Padalecki ended his post, saying: "I'm sorry if my words caused any harm. And, I hope you ALL are well out there, and taking care of yourselves."

Jared Padalecki and his battle against depression

Padalecki has previously discussed his diagnosis of depression while working on the set of Supernatural and in 2024, he disclosed that he had once entered a clinic due to experiencing "dramatic suicidal ideation."

In 2015, he launched the Always Keep Fighting campaign, aimed at raising awareness about mental health and providing support to people dealing with depression, addiction, and self-harm.

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