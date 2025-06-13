Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? All you need to know

It's Friday the 13th, a day considered unlucky in Western culture. People believe bad things can happen on this day due to a long-standing superstition. While there are no details about the origin of this superstition, the combination of the number 13 and Friday has a history of bad luck. Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky?

This superstition has existed for hundreds of years. BBC reported that many believe the real reason the number 13 could bring bad luck is associated with the Bible. Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, was actually the 13th guest sitting at the Last Supper.

Similarly, the gods' dinner party in Norse mythology was ruined by the 13th guest, named Loki, the person who plunged the world into darkness. In several cultures, people still consider it unlucky to have 13 people sitting at a dinner table together. To avoid such situations, they often put a teddy bear as the ‘14th person.’

Not just that, the superstitions around this 'unlucky' number 13 are so deep that some hotels avoid having 'Room No. 13' and apartment complexes skip it, reaching directly to 14 after the 12th floor. This tradition is even witnessed in flights as airlines avoid having a row 13.

Mystery about 'unlucky' Friday

In the Bible, there are a few stories that highlight bad events taking place on Friday, including the beginning of the Great Flood. Also, this was the day when Adam and Eve committed the first sin.

Canterbury Tales, which was written by Geoffrey Chaucer in the 1300s, connects Friday with "mischance". Friday was earlier dubbed as the Hangman's Day in the UK. This was the time when people, who were sentenced to death, were hanged.

Bad luck associated with the combination of Friday and the number 13 appears to be a recent tradition only. "It is always Fridays and the number 13 that bring bad luck," an 1834 article in a French literary magazine stated.

Moreover, there is a special world that is linked to the fear of Friday the 13th. It's called “paraskevidekatriaphobia.” Having said that, Fridays are believed to be the holiest day of the week in Islam. In Judaism, Friday evening marks the beginning of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.

FAQs

1. Why do people call 13 unlucky?

It is linked to the Bible, where Jesus was betrayed by Judas, his disciple, who was the 13th guest sitting at the Last Supper.

2. What's the history of Friday the 13th bringing bad luck?

There is no direct link associated with the superstition, but the combination of the number 13 and Friday holds a long history of bringing bad luck.

3. What is paraskevidekatriaphobia?

It is associated with the fear of Friday the 13th.