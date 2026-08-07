Why was Asmongold banned from Twitch? Streamer's controversial comments about immigrants explained: ‘I’d shoot whoever’

Popular streamer and YouTuber Asmongold has been banned from Twitch after a recent livestream created a widespread backlash over his comments about immigrants and their children.

Why was Asmongold banned from Twitch? Comments about immigrants explained. (Asmongold Tv/YouTube)

The suspension appeared on his secondary Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, on August 6, with a notice saying he could not stream because of a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines.

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Twitch has not explained what rule was violated, and Asmongold has not released a statement. However, many users on Reddit and X believe the ban is linked to remarks he made during an August 3 livestream, where he said he would “shoot” immigrants, including children, and later called immigrants “savages.”

What did Asmongold say about immigrants?

The controversy began during Asmongold’s August 3 livestream while he was reacting to Nick Shirley’s YouTube video about Moroccan migrants in Ceuta, Spain. During the stream, he spoke about people crossing borders with children and said:

“This is emotional blackmail. Right? You can’t shoot these people; they have kids with them. Well, then don’t bring your kids. If you don’t want to get shot, then don’t bring your fucking kids! It’s really simple. ‘You mean you’d shoot adults and deport the kids? Right?’ Well, I’d shoot whoever. Yeah, I’d shoot whoever. I mean, if it’s kids, women, men, anybody, just shoot them. They’re going to stop coming over. Because if you don’t do that, they will use children and women as shields to get themselves over.”

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{{#usCountry}} Later in the same broadcast, he added: {{/usCountry}}

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“And then they’ll put more women and children at risk because they know that they can use them as collateral so they get more of themselves over. That’s the way it works. That’s the way an animal thinks, and these people are animals. It’s just the way it is. They’re savages.”

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Also Read: Why Asmongold was banned: Streamer opens up on Twitch suspension

Why are the comments tied to the Twitch ban?

Neither Twitch nor Asmongold has confirmed why the suspension was issued. Even so, many social media users believe the action was taken because of the comments made during that livestream.

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Reddit users pointed to his statements about shooting immigrants and children, with several saying those remarks likely crossed Twitch’s rules. Although his channel is currently suspended, his videos-on-demand and clips were still available at the time of writing.

HasanAbi reacts as Asmongold remains silent

The controversy also drew a response from streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker. In a post on X, he criticised Asmongold’s remarks, calling them “insane rhetoric.”

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He wrote:

“you can get away with saying and doing much of anything if you're a Trump supporter who defends israel. the entire national media has been calling me a dangerous radical for stumping for anti war candidates who will fight for m4a. Even the commentary sphere online never says anything abt this guy's insane rhetoric.”

He further added, “I've been around the country. Let me tell you, people aren’t like this, they’re trying to make ends meet- but they’re ultimately kind, curious & open minded. what we see online is a carefully curated algorithm making us more vicious, it’s not how the real world is.”

Also Read: Is IShowSpeed OK? Fans worried after streamer crashes during scary 60 million-subscriber celebration stunt

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As of publication, Twitch has not shared any further details about the suspension, and Asmongold has not publicly responded to either the ban or the criticism surrounding his comments.