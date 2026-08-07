William Orbit, the Grammy-winning artist and producer renowned for his collaborations with Madonna, All Saints, and Blur, passed away on July 23. He was 69 years old.

Grammy-winning artist William Orbit, known for his collaborations with Pink and Blur, died at 69 on July 23. His family confirmed his death in an Instagram post, expressing sorrow and asking for privacy during their time of loss. (X@Rowetta)

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The family of Orbit confirmed his passing in a statement shared on his Instagram account on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of William Orbit announce that William passed away at home on 23rd July 2026,” the family said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness. We kindly ask that the privacy of William’s family and close friends is respected during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, several fans paid their tributes to the late actor, with one saying: Such a huge fan of @WilliamOrbit🎵 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽I used to get ready to this tune & sing along every night at one time. RIP #WilliamOrbit #Legend 🙌🏽❤️🕊️ Sending my love & condolences to his loved ones ❤️"

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{{^usCountry}} “Sad to learn of the passing of music legend William Orbit an incredible talent his production skills were responsible for so many amazing tracks over the years / I will be playing his Adagioforstrings (ferry mix) as tribute tonight thoughts with his family and friends x,” another wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sad to learn of the passing of music legend William Orbit an incredible talent his production skills were responsible for so many amazing tracks over the years / I will be playing his Adagioforstrings (ferry mix) as tribute tonight thoughts with his family and friends x,” another wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Who was William Orbit? What was his cause of death?

A cause of Orbit's death was not mentioned in the statement.

Over the course of his career, Orbit developed an extensive discography as a solo artist as well as a producer and remixer for various musicians.

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He achieved chart success in his home country of the U.K. with the remix of "Barber's Adagio for Strings" by Ferry Corsten, along with the 2003 hit "Feel Good Time," a partnership with Pink for the soundtrack of "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle."

Orbit, whose birth name was William Mark Wainwright, was born in 1956 in the East End of London to parents who were both schoolteachers.

A look at William Orbit's career

He began to nurture his passion for music at the age of 14 after finding his uncle's tape recorder, and he left school at 16 to travel throughout the U.K. and Europe, honing his abilities as a guitarist while busking in London and Paris.

His first significant success came from collaborating with Bassomatic, resulting in a Top 10 hit with 'Fascinating Rhythm'.

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The triumph of that track opened the door for him to collaborate with Madonna, whose 1998 album 'Ray Of Light' is regarded by many as one of her finest works. The album earned three Grammy Awards in 1999, and Orbit subsequently partnered with Madonna on the albums 'Music' and 'MDNA'.

Orbit would also alter Blur's Britpop sound on their 1999 album '13' by incorporating his electronic style into the mix. Many fans regard '13' as Blur's finest album.

Over the course of his career, Orbit has released 12 successful solo albums, with 'The Painter' being the most recent in 2022. His latest credited work was with All Saints on their 2018 album 'Testament' - Orbit had previously collaborated with the band on their UK Number One hit 'Pure Shores'.

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