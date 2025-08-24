Woman rips Trump out of Playboy cover, chews and spits him out | Watch

President Donald Trump has a lot of fans, and a fair share of haters. His policies are often considered divisive, or focused towards making America great again, depending on who one asks. However, there've been instances of direct violence and protests aimed at the 47th US President – be it the assassination attempt during his presidential campaign in Pennsylvania, or the recent effigy parade in India as a protest over tariffs. Some of the profiles that shared the clip of the woman eating the Trump magazine cover cutout labelled her a ‘liberal’.(X/@DramaAlert)

Now, a clip has gone viral where a woman is seen tearing out a photo of Trump from a Playboy magazine cover and chewing it up.

In the clip, the woman is seen tearing off a portion that includes Trump's head, rolling up the paper and putting it in her mouth, then proceeding to chew it for some time, before spitting it out into a trash can.

The video has been shared by various profiles on X. Some of the profiles that shared the clip labelled the woman a ‘liberal’. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of this video or the claims about the woman's ideology.

Video of woman ‘eating’ Trump's photo draws reactions

The video drew sharp reactions, many from Trump supporters. “Wow, that's one way to deal with politics, I guess! Sounds like quite the story,” one person remarked on X.

Another quipped, “yes Lady you have achieved greatness and will be remembered forever for your brave defense of freedom.” “Hopefully she can get the help she obviously needs,” said another.

Meanwhile, some wondered what the price of the 1990 issue might be. “I wonder what that issue was worth?,” one person asked, while another said “Too bad to destroy a vintage PB.”

How much does the 1990 Trump Playboy issue cost?

As the X user rightly pointed out, the 1990 issue is now a vintage and comes at quite a price. On Amazon, used copies are available for prices starting from $78.66, while on eBay prices range from $99.99 to $2000, depending on the seller.

Trump had even signed a copy of the 1990 cover during his presidential run in 2016. After a rally, he was handed the magazine, CNN reported, where he poses next to Playmate Brandi Brandt. Showing it to his supporters, Trump signed it and proceeded to return it to its owner.