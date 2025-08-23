Giant Donald Trump effigy paraded at Nagpur festival to protest US tariffs | Watch

A giant effigy of US President Donald Trump was paraded through the streets of Nagpur during the centuries-old Marbat festival on Saturday, as locals voiced their anger against Washington’s decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian goods. A giant effigy of US President Donald Trump became the highlight of the centuries-old Marbat festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur(Screengrab from ANI)

The towering figure of Trump, made of clay and hay, became the centrepiece of the traditional procession. It was accompanied by placards bearing sharp messages such as: “By imposing tariffs to intimidate us, they end up regretting India’s strength,” “The tariffs imposed on our goods will only ruin their business,” and “American uncle imposes restrictions on India, yet ends up taking Russian products itself.”

In a video of the Nagpur Marbat festival shared by news agency ANI, hundreds of people can be seen gathered in the parade as a giant effigy of Trump stands among them.

Watch video here:

US Tariffs spark symbolic protest

The Marbat festival, celebrated annually in Nagpur on the second day of Pola, has historically combined ritual and social commentary. Originating in the 19th century, the event was designed to ward off evil spirits through effigies known as Marbats, representing societal ills.

Over the years, the festival has evolved into a platform for airing public discontent and satirising contemporary political developments.

This year’s Trump effigy highlighted widespread disapproval of the recent US tariffs. On August 6, President Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total to 50%. Washington justified the move by citing India’s continued imports of Russian oil, a revenue source for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The first phase of the tariffs has already come into force, while the second tranche will be enforced from August 27, making Indian exports among the hardest hit by US trade restrictions.