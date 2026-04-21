Woman spots huge queues outside Indian jewellery stores in Dallas: ‘Malabar may 3 hours ki waiting thi’

An Indian woman in Dallas has gone viral after documenting the massive crowds gathered to buy gold for Akshaya Tritiya in the United States. In a video shared on social media, she captures long queues outside major Indian jewellery brands like Tanishq and CaratLane, noting that some stores had a staggering three-hour waiting period.

Snippets from a video showing queues outside Indian jewellery stores in Dallas. (Instagram/@niharikainusa)

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“India me bhi itna craze nahi dekha jitna Dallas me Akshaya Tritiya pe. Yahan sona nahi, log patience aur dedication kharid rahe hain [I haven’t seen such craze on Akshaya Tritiya in India the way I’m seeing in Dallas. It seems like people are buying patience and dedication instead of just gold].”

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The video recorded from inside a car shows a woman saying, “Aaj Akshaya Tritiya hai aur Dallas may Indian jewellery stores ke bahar ekbar tum waiting dekh lo.” She pans her camera to show a queue outside a CaratLane store, adding that the outlet provided chairs for those waiting.

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{{^usCountry}} She then shows the scene outside a Tanishq outlet. She adds, “Aur Malabar may 3 ghante ki waiting thi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then shows the scene outside a Tanishq outlet. She adds, “Aur Malabar may 3 ghante ki waiting thi.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual joked, “Meanwhile, people in India are conveniently buying gold coins on Instamart and Blinkit.” Another added, “Insane!” Rai responded, “Yes.” In another reply, she added, “hahah mjhse pehle waha 150 log the register pe [There were about 150 people ahead of me in the queue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual joked, “Meanwhile, people in India are conveniently buying gold coins on Instamart and Blinkit.” Another added, “Insane!” Rai responded, “Yes.” In another reply, she added, “hahah mjhse pehle waha 150 log the register pe [There were about 150 people ahead of me in the queue.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third posted, “Indians will be Indians.” A fourth wrote, “This is crazy.” Many have also reacted to the video using emoticons.

Why do people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day. Each year, this day is celebrated by buying gold, silver, properties and vehicles.

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Additionally, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Buying gold on this day is seen as a symbol of wealth and stability.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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