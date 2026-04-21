Woman spots huge queues outside Indian jewellery stores in Dallas: ‘Malabar may 3 hours ki waiting thi’
The Indian woman’s post about spotting people waiting in line at Indian jewellery stores in Dallas has prompted varied responses.
An Indian woman in Dallas has gone viral after documenting the massive crowds gathered to buy gold for Akshaya Tritiya in the United States. In a video shared on social media, she captures long queues outside major Indian jewellery brands like Tanishq and CaratLane, noting that some stores had a staggering three-hour waiting period.
“India me bhi itna craze nahi dekha jitna Dallas me Akshaya Tritiya pe. Yahan sona nahi, log patience aur dedication kharid rahe hain [I haven’t seen such craze on Akshaya Tritiya in India the way I’m seeing in Dallas. It seems like people are buying patience and dedication instead of just gold].”
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The video recorded from inside a car shows a woman saying, “Aaj Akshaya Tritiya hai aur Dallas may Indian jewellery stores ke bahar ekbar tum waiting dekh lo.” She pans her camera to show a queue outside a CaratLane store, adding that the outlet provided chairs for those waiting.
She then shows the scene outside a Tanishq outlet. She adds, “Aur Malabar may 3 ghante ki waiting thi.”{{/usCountry}}
She then shows the scene outside a Tanishq outlet. She adds, “Aur Malabar may 3 ghante ki waiting thi.”{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
An individual joked, “Meanwhile, people in India are conveniently buying gold coins on Instamart and Blinkit.” Another added, “Insane!” Rai responded, “Yes.” In another reply, she added, “hahah mjhse pehle waha 150 log the register pe [There were about 150 people ahead of me in the queue.”{{/usCountry}}
An individual joked, “Meanwhile, people in India are conveniently buying gold coins on Instamart and Blinkit.” Another added, “Insane!” Rai responded, “Yes.” In another reply, she added, “hahah mjhse pehle waha 150 log the register pe [There were about 150 people ahead of me in the queue.”{{/usCountry}}
A third posted, “Indians will be Indians.” A fourth wrote, “This is crazy.” Many have also reacted to the video using emoticons.
Why do people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?
Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day. Each year, this day is celebrated by buying gold, silver, properties and vehicles.
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Additionally, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Buying gold on this day is seen as a symbol of wealth and stability.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)