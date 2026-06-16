'You rebuild your entire life from scratch': Indian founder in US reflects on her 8-year immigrant journey

An Indian founder based in the United States has opened up about her journey as an immigrant, sharing how the last eight years shaped her professionally and personally. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Srinivasan reflected on moving to the US, rebuilding her life from scratch and learning to stand firm despite criticism from strangers.

An Indian founder said moving to US taught her ambition, resilience and the cost of starting over. (Instagram/the.datascience.gal)

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‘Being an immigrant teaches you a lot’

In her post, Srinivasan wrote, “It’s been over 8 years since I moved to the United States. Being an immigrant teaches you a lot. It teaches you how to walk into rooms where nobody knows your story and still believe you belong there.”

She added that moving to another country also means learning to adapt to a new culture, work style, humour, friendships and even small everyday experiences that initially feel unfamiliar.

Srinivasan said she began her journey in the US as a data science and AI professional. Over time, she went through what she described as a “grueling immigration process” that tested her patience, resilience and belief in herself. She later built her own path as an entrepreneur, content creator, startup adviser, AI educator and business owner.

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{{^usCountry}} “None of this happened overnight,” she wrote. ‘You rebuild your entire life from scratch’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “None of this happened overnight,” she wrote. ‘You rebuild your entire life from scratch’ {{/usCountry}}

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Srinivasan said the US taught her to ask for what she is worth, speak up when something does not feel right and stop limiting her ambitions to make others comfortable. However, she also highlighted the loneliness that often comes with immigration.

“But immigration also comes with a very specific kind of loneliness. You don’t just move countries. You rebuild your entire life from scratch,” she wrote.

She said immigrants have to figure out apartments, jobs, visas, friendships, healthcare, taxes, identity and belonging while also dealing with judgement from others.

“I’ve had strangers tell me to ‘go back to India and contribute to the economy.’ I’ve had strangers tell me I ‘left my mother alone.’ What they don’t understand is this: geography does not define how much you love your family. Geography does not define how much you care for your parents. And geography does not define your patriotism,” she wrote.

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Srinivasan added that one can love their roots and still choose to build a life elsewhere. “For me, moving here was not about leaving home behind. It was about betting on myself in a place where I had to earn my way into every room. And that is something I’ll never apologise for,” she said.

Take a look here at the post:

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Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom related to her experience. One user wrote, “This is so beautifully put. People don’t understand how hard it is to rebuild everything in a new country.” Another said, “You can love India and still choose better opportunities abroad. Both things can be true.”

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A third user commented, “The loneliness part is very real. No one prepares you for the emotional side of immigration.” Another wrote, “People are quick to judge, but they don’t see the struggle behind the success.”

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