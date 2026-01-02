Zohran Mamdani’s New York inauguration ends with Punjabi music. Viral video

Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration ceremony on January 1 ended with a performance from Punjabi artist Babbulicious. Mamdani, 34, was sworn in as the first Muslim mayor of New York City on Thursday. Punjabi singer Babbulicious performing at Zohran Mamdani's inauguration ceremony in New York

Born to an Indian mother and a Ugandan father of Indian origin, Mamdani frequently appealed to the desi diaspora during his campaign — including filming a video in Hindi and having Dhoom Machale play during his victory speech.

The Punjabi performance was the latest in a series of nods to his South Asian roots.

Punjabi music at Mamdani’s inauguration

The musical lineup at Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration included welcome music from dj mOma, Grammy-winning singer Lucy Dacus performing “Bread and Roses”, Mandy Patinkin and PS22 Chorus of Staten Island performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, and Babbulicious right at the end.

Babbulicious, a Toronto-based artist, performed the Punjabi song “Gaddi Red Challenger” at the inauguration. Mamdani was seen grooving to the song along with wife Rama Duwaji and hundreds of New Yorkers who turned up for his inauguration.

However, a section of the internet objected to Punjabi music playing at the inauguration ceremony for the mayor of New York.

As footage of Babbulicious’s performance went viral, it also drew hate comments.

“Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration in New York City has music that’s not even in English and Muslim men on stage that look like they’re in Afghanistan. Buckle up America. This is the Islamic takeover of America,” read one post on the social media platform X.

“Are NYers really going to put up with this? I am guessing we will see major backlash soon,” Republican Josh Barnett predicted.

Several people, however, also pointed out that the singer is a Sikh, not Muslim.

“I oppose Mamdani. But the guy is a Sikh singing a Punjabi song,” read one comment. “First of, you just want to spread hate which is why you didn't do your homework and just trying to make people panic. Second, this is a Punjabi song and this guy is Sikh,” another said.

