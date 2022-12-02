USA firefighters help rescue a cat stranded on top of a building. Watch

After a cat was left stranded on the top of a building, it was soon rescued by the Kingsburg fire department in California. In a short video that was shared by a Facebook page called Bambi's Army- Rescue of K9, you can see the fire department climbing on top of a roof to bring the cat back to safety. Once the fire department reached the rooftop, they kept the cat in a cage and bought it down.

As per United Press International, "A roofer was summoned to the scene, but the ladder wasn't tall enough to reach the top of the building. The Kingsburg Fire Department was then summoned to the scene, and they were able to set a trap on the roof and bring Sammy back down to the ground."

The caption on the Facebook post read, "The cat has been rescued! It is off of the roof and back on solid ground! A big thank you to Kingsburg fire department and all those who turned out to help."

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared one day back. Since being shared, it has been liked several times and also has a few comments. Many thanked the fire department for saving the cat.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Bless you all for helping." A second person said, "Thank you, KFD." A third person added, "Heck ya, safe!!"

