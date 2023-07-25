Vada pav gets a twist with chakli, people call it 'rubbish'

Mumbai is pretty much synonymous to vada pav. This tasty snack, which includes a fried spicy potato ball between two soft buns and served with various types of chutneys is absolutely lip-smacking. While we all know the classic vada pav, have you ever wondered what if there was no vada in between the pavs? What if there was some chakli! Well, this may sound a little offbeat, but recently, a street vendor was seen making a chakli pav. Many were not happy with this creation.

Vada pav gets a twist with chakli,(Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by user @lets.eattogether. The clip shows a person putting two types of chutneys on a bun. Then they add onions, cheese, and chakli. They finally top it with some mayonnaise and grill it.

Watch the making of this chakli pav here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 27,000 times. The video has also received more than 73,000 shares. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this creation.

Here’s what people have to say about this chakli pav:

An individual added, "Thanks for the location, will avoid at any cost." A second shared, "What was the need to even make this?" A third commented, "Either social media should be totally banned in our country or making rubbish like this should. That's the only way all these stupidity would come to an end.' A third posted, "Hahaha, I recollected murrukku sandwich after seeing this. Guys google muruku sandwich, it’s famous in south, almost similar but it is bread less." A fourth wrote, "Why is there cheese in everything. One day there will be cheese in dal chawaal also, cheee." "Suddenly, I disliked both pav and chakali," expressed a fifth. What do you think about this food combination? Would you ever try this?

