Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years.(ANI)
Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years.(ANI)
Valentine's Day 2021: Gujarat man to donate kidney to wife as token of love

Vinod Patel will donate his kidney to his ailing wife on their 23rd marriage anniversary.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:34 AM IST

As a token of love on this Valentine's Day, a man will donate a kidney to his ailing wife in Ahmedabad on their 23rd marriage anniversary.

Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years. But it was slowly advancing towards failure with severe complications. After which her husband Vinod Patel came forward as a potential kidney donor. Both of them were investigated and found appropriate for kidney transplantation.

Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today.

According to doctors, in autoimmune disease, the immune system, which usually protects the body from infection, attacks healthy parts of the body by mistake.

"Ritaben is suffering from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last 3 years. Due to this dysfunction, the immune system, which usually protects the body from infection, attacks healthy parts of the body which, in this case, is the kidney. Surgery will be conducted on Sunday," Dr Siddhartha Mavani in Ahmedabad told ANI on Saturday.

"For the first time, on Valentine's Day, we will be conducting the surgery. We are very excited," he added.

Vinod said that seeing her wife's pain, he decided to donate his kidney.

"My wife has been suffering from the disease for the last three years and was put on dialysis one month back. Seeing her pain, I decided to donate my kidney. She is 44 years old. I want to give the message to society that everyone should respect their partner and help each other when required," he said.

Expressing gratitude to her husband, Reeta said that she considers herself lucky to have a wonderful partner who has supported her through difficult times.

"I was facing difficulties in breathing. My husband told me that he will donate his one kidney to me and we both can live together. I consider myself lucky that I will be able to live again. I am thankful to my husband and my family," she said.

