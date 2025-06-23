Vande Bharat passenger recounts ‘window seat drama’ after co-traveller fakes illness to swap seats

A quiet train journey aboard the Vande Bharat Express turned into an uncomfortable standoff, as one passenger shared a frustrating yet familiar encounter involving an unsolicited seat request. The incident, recounted on Reddit’s 'r/IndianRailways' forum by a user named @AiSenpaiyt, has since gone viral, drawing praise and empathy from fellow travellers. A Reddit user recounted how he calmly denied a woman's fake nausea excuse to take his window seat on Vande Bharat Express.

A tale of polite persistence

The Reddit user began by narrating the start of their journey, where they had comfortably settled into their reserved window seat, anticipating a peaceful ride. Two stops into the journey, a woman—described as being in her mid-40s—occupied the adjacent middle seat, laden with a large trolley and two extra bags.

"She began with polite smiles, attempted small talk, even leaned slightly as if trying to peek out the window," the post read. "My instincts kicked in—she’s going to ask for my seat."

Sensing the approaching request, the user put on their headphones and looked away, hoping to avoid the inevitable. Minutes later, the woman was seen negotiating with a nearby couple to swap seats closer to her husband, but her efforts were politely declined.

The request finally comes

Eventually, the woman tapped the poster on the shoulder and made her move. “Can you give me your seat?” she asked, citing nausea as her reason. The Redditor, well aware that the train windows were sealed and did not open, replied, “This window doesn’t open. It won’t help you with nausea.”

Unfazed, the woman insisted, “Even then, I need it.” Standing firm, the user politely declined. “Sorry, I can’t,” they said, as the woman settled back into her middle seat with what was described as a “luggage fortress”.

Reflecting on the situation, the Redditor wrote, “Some people really know how to play the ‘nausea + woman + elder’ sympathy card to get what they want.”

Check out the post here:

Internet applauds the stand

The post, which has received over 900 upvotes, sparked a lively debate in the comments section. Many praised the passenger for their firm yet courteous stance.

One user remarked, “Would have given you an award for that line.” Another wrote, “Good job OP. My husband is the sweetest guy… I have to fight for my seat and his seat. People will demand his LB like it’s their birthright.”

Another shared, “Good job… keep it up… always say NO.” A fourth user added, “You deserve all the respect, man.”