Vasundhara Raje posts video of boy’s heart touching rendition of Teri Mitti

Vasundhara Raje posted the video of the boy singing Teri Mitti on Instagram.
The image shows Vasundhara Raje with the boy whose rendition of Teri Mitti wowed her.(Instagram/@vasundhararajeofficial)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:06 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has been a hit since its release. The Internet is also filled with all sorts of videos that showcase people’s rendition of the track. There is a now a latest addition to that list and this video is posted by former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. The video showcases a boy named Parth Dadhich.

“Parth is a young and upcoming singer from Sujangarh, Rajasthan. I had the joy of meeting him and on this occasion he sang a wonderful rendition of #TeriMitti for us, which I’m sharing with you all! Wishing you all the very best!” she wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the boy standing in front of Raje singing in a soulful voice. At one point in the video the leader is also heard saying “Wow” while appreciating his talent.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared on December 14. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 25,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. Many expressed their reactions with heart or clapping emoticons.

“So nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Wow,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

