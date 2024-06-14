Vet straps Apple Watch to lion's tongue after finding out device can measure its heart rate. Watch

A video of a veterinarian using an Apple Watch in a truly unique way has taken social media by storm. The clip showcases the vet using the device to measure a lion’s heart rate. In an Instagram post, she also dubs it a “technology meets conservation” tale. The image shows an Apple Watch strapped to a lion's tongue. (Instagram/@jungle_doctor)

Dr Chloe Buiting shared the video of a lion snoring with an Apple Watch strapped to its tongue. “I don’t know what’s more impressive… the snore, or the discovery that the @apple Watch can measure a lion's heart rate if you strap it to the tongue (even if it is one of the less conventional “off-label” uses for the device). Either way, it’s a true ‘technology meets conservation’ story,” she wrote. In the following lines, she added, she is finding this discovery “particularly handy”.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 5.1 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected several likes and comments.

“What I’d find impressive is watching the average Joe strap an Apple Watch to a lion in the wilderness to check his heart rate! Hahaha,” posted an Instagram user.

“Well, that’s one way to monitor. I actually thought I was watching a dog getting monitored but was definitely finding the snore to be quite deep for any dog I know,” added another.

A third individual posted, “These technologies sound unbelievable”.

A fourth wrote, “Is the heart rate supposed to be that low?” The doctor replied, “normal can be anywhere from 40-70 in lions, so this isn’t unusual. The immobilising drugs can also cause bradycardia so seeing numbers on the lower end is to be expected”.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dr Chloe Buiting is a veterinarian and conservationist in Australia. She is a consultant for Fauna & Flora, “the world’s oldest international conservation organisation.” Based on her experience as a vet, she also published a book, ' The Jungle Doctor. '

