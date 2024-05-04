 Delhi-based researcher emails Tim Cook, credits Apple Watch for saving her life. CEO responds | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Delhi-based researcher emails Tim Cook, credits Apple Watch for saving her life. CEO responds

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 04, 2024 02:24 PM IST

Delhi-based researcher Sneha Sinha shared that she got Apple CEO Tim Cook's email ID and wrote to him to express her gratitude on Apple Watch saving her life.

A woman in Delhi credited her Apple Watch for saving her life after the device’s heart rate notification feature detected her abnormally high heart rate and alerted her. As per reports, the notification helped her seek timely medical attention and avert what she claimed her doctors described as a “close call”. She later emailed Tim Cook about the incident and received a reply from the Apple CEO.

A Delhi-based woman who emailed Tim Cook saying how Apple Watch saved her life claimed this was the reply she received from the CEO. (HT Tech)
According to HT Tech, the policy researcher, Sneha Sinha, noticed heart palpitations and decided to use her watch to monitor herself. Eventually, she sought medical help, and while visiting the hospital, she kept monitoring her condition using the watch.

"I don't have any pre-existing health conditions. As an avid traveller, I hike and trek in high-altitude mountain regions above 15,000-16,000 feet where oxygen levels are often low,” Sinha told the outlet.

"Once I got back home after a usual day, I noticed heart palpitations and used my Apple Watch to monitor it. Despite repeated checks and ECGs showing a higher heart rate, I tried deep breathing, hoping it would resolve in sometime. I thought it may have occurred due to some reason and should calm down soon. I did not take it seriously initially. When it persisted for over 1.5 hours, the ECG indicated the onset of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). At that point, I decided to seek medical attention and called a friend to take me to the hospital," she added.

Her email to Apple CEO Tim Cook:

"I wanted to express my deep gratitude for developing such precise and advanced heart monitoring features. The Apple Watch has demonstrated how innovation and technology can revolutionise healthcare and save lives... I found his email address on the internet," Sinha said to the outlet. She then claimed that she also received a reply from the CEO.

"After I shared my story with Tim, within just a few hours he wrote back saying- I'm so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us," she told HT Tech.

News / Trending / Delhi-based researcher emails Tim Cook, credits Apple Watch for saving her life. CEO responds
