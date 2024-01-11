Apple Watch feature saves US student’s life after exposure to deadly gas. Here’s how

A student of Wilmington University in Delaware, US, faced a dire situation when she found herself exposed to near-fatal levels of carbon monoxide. Unable to reach her phone, Natalie Nasatka pressed the SOS button on her Apple Watch. This initiated an emergency call to 911 and averted a tragedy. The student received attentive care for 24 hours at a hospital before being discharged. (Representational Image/Pexels)

According to Fox News, Nasatka felt exhausted even after having breakfast and decided to sleep. “When I woke up and had breakfast, I was feeling still exhausted, and so I decided to cancel personal training and take a nap,” she told Fox & Friends.

“Even walking up the stairs, I was dizzy, disoriented, and had absolutely no energy. I pulled myself upstairs and flopped into bed, and I had absolutely no energy for anything. As I was feeling sort of like drift away, all of a sudden I got extremely scared, and I was like, this is not good,” she added.

That’s when she held down the side button on her Apple Watch, initiating a 911 call to connect with emergency services. “My survival instincts kicked in when I was at my weakest... I used the SOS feature on my Apple Watch to connect with 911 dispatch. I told them that it was possibly CO poisoning and that I was too weak to move to get out of the house,” she told Daily Mail.

Emergency services and firefighters responded immediately and rushed her to Bayhealth Kent Campus Hospital in Delaware. She was taken to the emergency room, where she received attentive care for 24 hours before being discharged, reports Daily Mail.

Fox News further reported that Nasatka believed the gas leak came from the heater. She didn’t have a carbon monoxide detector in her apartment at the time of the incident.