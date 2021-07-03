Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

In order to make your Saturday brighter, here is a hilariously adorable video involving a few cats and their ‘purrfect table manners’. Chances are, the video will make you giggle and leave you happy.

Shared by Instagram on their own platform, the caption shared along with the video reads, “Reach for the treats.” The caption then explains that the cats seen in the video are called Rody, Tino, Goan and Hinako, and describes them as “a cat pack with purrfect table manners.”

Though short, there is a chance that you’ll end up watching the clip on loop.

Since being posted a little over 12 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 3.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated more than 3.6 lakh likes. People have shared different comments to showcase their love for the felines.

“You helped brightening up this girl’s day.” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” shared another. Many posted heart or smile emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON