Video of creepy ‘pale creature’ prompts a guessing game among netizens

A video showing a strange ‘pale creature’ was recently shared on Twitter. Since being posted, the video has created a buzz among people. Many have also shared their thoughts as to what they think the creature could be.

The video is shared with a simple caption. “Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY,” it reads. The video opens to show a white smoky figure walking across a path. The 'creature' is seen moving with unsteady steps.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 9. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 5.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 7,200 likes. Many are now posting the video across various social media platforms. Expectedly, people took to the comments section of the Twitter post to show their reactions. Some also shared their apprehensions and a few others shared that they felt the video is manipulated.

“To answer why the camera is moving, you can see the reflection of the person recording this footage from their phone in the glass of the monitor… as to what it is, a recording or a recording degrade the quality of the original footage. No way to know what we’re seeing,” read a comment from a Twitter account that is managed by a group of “paranormal investigators”.

“How do all of these creatures have back problems,” joked another. “It's a video recording of a monitor playing the recording isn't it? Not the actual video itself,” wondered a third. “It's a human in clothes that match the same hue as the background, it's clearly a hoax by the claim it's a "security camera" yet it's being moved inconsistently for a fixed position security camera. It's a manipulation of a glitchy camera, look at the normal objects,” commented a fourth.

