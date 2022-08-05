Video of Golden Retriever relaxing by a waterfall is oddly satisfying to watch

The Internet is full of dog videos that are oddly satisfying to watch. These videos not only relax one's mind but also leave them amused. And this particular video is the latest inclusion on that list. The video is shows a very adorable Golden Retriever enjoying some me-time.

The video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever named Kevin. "Nothing like relaxing by a waterfall," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. A text insert into the video reads, "Kevin says to take time to relax today. And enjoy the little things in life." The video shows the dog relaxing by a waterfall. The acoustic music added to the video is icing on the cake.

Watch the cute dog video below:

The video has accumulated over 1.6 lakh views and more than 15,000 likes. The video share has invited several comments. "Great advice fren," read a comment from an Insta page dedicated to a doggo named Anya. "This is very peaceful," read from another dedicated to two Golden Retrievers named Xena and Finn.

"Looks so peaceful!" commented an Instagram user. "The simple joys of a good stick. Enjoy, Kevin," posted an Instagram user with heart emoticons. "Looks very refreshing Kev. Thanks for the message," expressed another. "Where's this at?" enquired a third.