Video of jaguar couple spending time with each other is all about love

A video of a beautiful jaguar couple is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram, the wonderful video may leave you with a warm feeling too. The clip shows the beautiful couple Kumal and Kedera spending time with each other.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of The Big Cat Sanctuary. They also shared a detailed caption along with the clip. “It's hard not to fall in love with Kumal and Kedera, they're the perfect pair. Kedera is a lively and energetic cat who brings out Kumal's gentle and nurturing side. They're never far away from each other,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video of the beautiful couple that may make you say aww.

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 82,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 1,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Amazing couple! He really loves her, and she loves him,” posted an Instagram user. “They are Absolutely Gorgeous!!!!,” shared another. “They’re stunningly beautiful,” commented a third. “So much grace and beauty!,” wrote a fourth.