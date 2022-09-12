Home / Trending / Video of little girl feeding baby deer near waterfall has netizens in awe. Watch

Video of little girl feeding baby deer near waterfall has netizens in awe. Watch

Published on Sep 12, 2022 08:30 PM IST

The viral video captures a little girl feeding a baby deer near a waterfall.

A screengrab from the viral video shows the little girl feeding the baby deer near the waterfall.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByArfa Javaid

Videos that capture kids interacting with animals often surface on social media and fill our hearts with joy. Case in point, this video that shows a cute little girl feeding baby deer in a picturesque background. The video is such that it may make you say 'aww' and may even prompt you to watch it on loop.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user Buitengebieden with the caption, "Like a Disney fairy tale. " A smiling face emoticon accompanies it. The clips show the little girl, sporting a light blue dress, sitting on rocks beside a waterfall. A baby deer is standing beside her and eating something from her hands. While the little girl looks happy, the baby deer keeps pressing its mouth into both of her hands.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared two days ago and has since garnered more than 1.3 million views on Twitter. It has also prompted people to post heartfelt comments.

"Little girl is showing what Humanity is supposed to look like. To protect the nature that provides us," commented an individual. "So sweet and innocent. This is how it should be for little kids," wrote another. "I know someone who gave food to a white tailed deer in the forest and the deer wasen't afraid,i think animals feel nice souls," shared a third.

viral video animal video
