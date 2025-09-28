Video of 'luxurious' garba with 15,000 entry fee divides internet: 'Don't modernise traditions'

Navratri is being celebrated in full swing across India and among the diaspora. Social media has been flooded with vibrant videos from different corners of the country, but one particular clip has caught widespread attention for its unusual claim. The video, shared by digital creator Anshul Shah, shows a garba night where participants were reportedly charged ₹15,000 per person. A video of a premium garba event charging ₹ 15,000 per entry sparked heated debate online.(Instagram/outstandingclicks)

The event appears strikingly different from traditional garba gatherings. The decor is dominated by white tones, with men and women dressed in coordinated white attire while performing the dance. Adding to the spectacle is a Starbucks stall inside the venue, a detail that has further fuelled the conversation.

The clip comes with an overlay that reads, “Most luxurious and costly garba – ₹15,000 per person.” The accompanying caption describes it as “the most premium and costly garba,” claiming it to be the “most hyped place for garba” where “free food and Starbucks coffee” are included, with the dress code limited to white.

Take a look here at the video:

Social media reactions

The post has since gone viral, sparking a wide range of reactions. While some users were amused by the luxury branding of a festival deeply rooted in tradition, others expressed strong disapproval.

One user wrote, “This is garba? You don’t need to modernise traditions to such a level that it loses its meaning.” Another comment read, “Please stop promoting such overrated events. I went here and it was so bad. Even though I had an invitee pass, this is extremely overrated and pointlessly overhyped.”

Some compared the atmosphere to a Western celebration, with one remarking, “It is giving more vibe of a European wedding.” Another joked, “All this money just for good photos.”

“This is business,” one person said, while another added, “In India you can sell anything at any cost in the name of entertainment and religion.”

