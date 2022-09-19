Video of mantis 'dancing' to cheer up dog impresses netizens. Watch viral video

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across silly videos that lift our spirits and make our lips curl up in a smile. Just like this video that captures an insect's sweet antics to cheer up a dog. And while watching it, you might be reminded of some cool dance moves.

The video went viral online after it was posted by a Twitter user who goes by Buitengebieden. "Dog is not impressed," read the caption of the video posted on Twitter. The video shows the dog lying on the floor while the mantis dances in front of it to cheer it up. Though the insect failed to cheer up the dog, it will surely leave a broad smile on your face.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on September 17, the video has raked up more than 3.8 million views, lakhs of likes and several comments.

"Maybe this one impressed him," wrote a Twitter user while sharing a video. "Coolest insect ever," posted another. "Well, I'm impressed...I'm sure very little would impress that dog!!" commented a third. "Now I know where the dance movements of today come from!" joked a fourth.