Video of matcha rave in Dubai sparks confusion online: 'I thought this was AI-generated'

A video of a rooftop matcha-themed dance party set against the Dubai skyline has gone viral, sparking questions. In the clip, a group of partygoers can be seen gently swaying to music, sipping matcha drinks, and sampling matcha ice cream, all while a live DJ spins tunes in the background. The video showed people swaying to music while sipping matcha drinks on a rooftop.(Instagram/timeoutdubai)

The video's caption read: “And you thought matcha was boring?" It described the dance party overlooking Dubai’s stunning skyline as “electric” and asked viewers if they would "hit up the next one?”

HT.com has reached out to the organisers of the event. This story will be updated when a response is received.

‘This is not a rave’

While the clip racked up thousands of views on Instagram and X, not everyone was sold on the “rave" aspect of the party. Many users poked fun at the mellow vibes and questioned whether the hype matched the energy of an actual rave.

“I honestly thought this was AI-generated,” wrote one user. “This is definitely not a rave, and I know this as an old-school raver,” a third added.

Overall, most commenters seemed baffled by the concept of a matcha rave. "How are you making a rave around matcha? It’s just a green tea," asked another confused viewer.

Others were surprised that matcha stole the spotlight, rather than Dubai’s viral pistachio-and-knafeh-filled chocolate bars, which recently took the internet by storm and sparked worldwide demand.

A new party trend

Matcha and coffee raves are quickly becoming the latest “Gen Z-approved alcohol-free movement in Dubai”, according to a report by Vogue Arabia.

The report stated that Dubai's elites are choosing to let go of weekend late nights, hangovers, and ‘Sunday scaries’ ahead of their packed working week and opting for a smarter and healthier alternative, with minimum side-effects.

“In a city that thrives on high-energy experiences, we're curating a new kind of luxury—one that fuels you, rather than drains you,” Ali Hassoun of PEAQ, Dubai's first social wellness club, told Vogue Arabia.