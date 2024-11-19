Video of 'super fast' bhandara servers goes viral, internet wants them to train AI

A video showing a bunch of men serving food at super-fast speed during a bhandara feast has gone viral on social media with users impressed by the timing and skills of the servers. In the video, posted on X, four men serve cutlery to a long row of people sitting on the floor, waiting to be served food.(X/@terakyalenadena)

In the video, posted on X, four men can be seen making their way down a long row of people sitting on the floor, waiting to be served food in what appears to be a community feast or bhandara. The four men, all dressed in red shirts and black pants, move swiftly as one of the them lays down paper plates and the one after him tosses paper cups. The third man throws a few bowls and the last one serves food on the plate which was laid out just seconds ago. All the components land perfectly on the plate.

In the distance, four other similarly dressed men are seen following them with food, moving just as quickly the first group.

Take a look at the viral video here:

'This is so professional'

The comment section of the post was flooded with comments from users who were impressed with the speed of the servers and praised their accuracy and skills. "This is so professional. I am shocked," wrote one user, while another said, "They should start training AI now."

Many of them praised the swift technique of the servers while others joked about them pursuing special courses or degrees to be so good at their jobs. "Skill is skill. No matters where it is," read one comment. "I have also received this degree from my community and I am very happy because this is also not easily available," joked another user.

However, some users also criticised the servers for throwing the cutlery at the people in a "disrespectful manner". "When you can't respect the guests never invite them. And if you can't learn how to respect never try to be a host," wrote one user.