'Looks like Chernobyl': Photo of murky, yellow sky from Noida balcony goes viral

A photo of yellow-tinted skies clicked from the balcony of an Delhi-NCR resident has gone viral on social media after many users compared the view to 'post-apocalyptic' Hollywood movies. Many shocked users also compared the scary visuals to stills from moves like Dune, Mad Max and Kalkii 2898 AD.(X/@BromActivist)

The post shared on X by user @BromActivist showed the view from the balcony of a friend who sent him the photo to show the murky skies as pollution levels hit hazardous levels in the national capital and its surrounding areas.

"Friend sent this view from her balcony in Noida," the post read. The photo was viewed nearly 1 million times and flooded with comments from users who were stunned to see the poor air quality that they claimed reminded them of disaster movies.

Take a look at the post here:

"Interstellar should have been filmed here instead of using effects," wrote one user, while another said, "I am starting to think Hollywood doesn’t use filters while filming in India, it’s just what it looks like."

Many shocked users also compared the scary scene to stills from moves like Dune, Mad Max, Kalki 2898 AD and even the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site.

Some of them accused the post of being edited using filters to make the air appear more toxic. The X user who shared the post clarified that similar visuals were seen in other video from Noida. "Since many of you are asking whether any filter is used while capturing this image? The answer is - No." (Also read: Delhi’s toxic air equals smoking 49 cigarettes a day as AQI hits alarming 978)

Delhi AQI gets worse

As the air quality in Delhi remained 'severe plus' on Tuesday, a report by news agency AFP said the PM2.5 pollutant levels was 60 times the World Health Organisation's recommended daily limit. On Tuesday, the average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 488, 'severe plus' category.

Schools, except for grades 10 and 12, have opted for offline classes in view of the deteriorating pollution levels. The air quality in Delhi has been falling since October. The AQI has further worsened now, owing to the smoke from firecrackers and from stubble burning, something that most commonly comes from Punjab and Haryana. (Also read: Delhi air quality today 60 times more toxic than WHO limit. What experts said)