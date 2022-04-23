Video of world's largest elephant toothpaste reaction is fascinating to watch

The Internet is filled with various fascinating videos. Those are the clips that may make your jaw drop in wonder. This video posted by Guinness World Records on YouTube perfectly fits the category. The video shows a team creating world's largest elephant toothpaste reaction.

“World's Largest Elephant Toothpaste Reaction - Guinness World Records,” reads the title of the video. The caption shared along with the clip describes about the feat in detail.

“The team at KiwiCo has created the largest elephant toothpaste reaction in Los Angeles at 342.52 cubic metres. The reaction is a solution comprised of hydrogen peroxide and detergent dish soap, all contained in a reactant vessel. A catalyst solution was then simultaneously combined via a pneumatically actuated catalyst deployment mechanism to create the reaction. The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide instantaneously commences, forming the elephant toothpaste,” it reads.

We won’t explain what the video shows as it is much more captivating to just watch:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 78,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Incredible,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wow! It’s really awesome,” posted another. “I love elephant toothpaste videos,” shared a third. There were many who mentioned Mark Rober in their comments. He, along with his team, grabbed the record for highest elephant's toothpaste fountain on 2020.

What are your thoughts on the video?