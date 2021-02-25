IND USA
The image shows the man with the cat.(Reddit/aww)
Video shows kitty’s beard grooming session for human. It may melt your heart

“We have a Meowsseuse here,” joked a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:27 AM IST

Videos of humans being helped by their feline friends in several chores is a delight to watch. And this Reddit clip of cat helping his human groom his beard aptly proves that. Shared on the subreddit aww, the video will exactly make you say that repeatedly.

“The secret to a full and healthy beard,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows a man holding a cat in his arms. The feline is seen kneading the man’s beard as he looks at the camera.

Take a look at the clip:

The secret to a full and healthy beard from r/aww

Shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 55,000 upvotes and tons of comments. While some found the clip extremely adorable, others came up with hilarious notions to describe the kitty’s actions.

“We have a Meowsseuse here,” joked a Reddit user. To which one individual replied, “I beg your pardon. That’s a Catsseuse”. “Daddy’s fuzzy like me! Purr purr purr,” commented another while voicing the feline’s probable thoughts.

“It's not the hair care you wanted. But it was the hair care you knead!” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

