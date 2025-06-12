Video shows wreckage of Air India flight on top of Ahmedabad building after horrific crash

A portion of the Air India AI-172 aircraft that crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon was seen on top of a building, according to visuals shared by news agency PTI. The visuals shows part of the plane's fuselage piercing a building.(X/PTI_News)

The video shows a large number of people gathered around the crashed fuselage, which sat atop a building. Sources have said that the building is a doctors' hostel at a hospital.

Take a look at the video here:

No official number of injured or casualties in the horrific crash has been revealed yet, but sources have told HT.com that the chances of survivors remain ‘slim.’

According to an official statement from Air India, the Gatwick-bound plane was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national, along with Indian passengers.

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, took off from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.38pm and crashed just minutes after.

Air India Chairman N Chandrashekan shared a statement after the horrific crash. “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” he said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the pilots of Air India flight AI171 issued a "Mayday" distress call shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

However, the flight failed to receive a response from Air Traffic Control following the distress signal.

