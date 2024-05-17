 Vijay Mallya condoles Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal's death: 'Formidable competitor at Jet Airways’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Vijay Mallya condoles Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal's death: 'Formidable competitor at Jet Airways’

ByShylaja Varma
May 17, 2024 11:10 AM IST

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, died after battling cancer.

Vijay Mallya, the former boss of Kishfisher Airline, condoled the death of Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. She died in Mumbai on Thursday after battling cancer. She was 70.

Vijay Mallya (L) condoled the death of Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal.
Vijay Mallya (L) condoled the death of Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal.

The fugitive liquor baron, who is wanted in India on a loan default case, described Anita Goyal as a “fordimable competitor” at Jet Airways. He said he is sad at what Naresh Goyal is enduring.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Goyal family on the sad passing of Anita. She was a formidable competitor at Jet but a lovely human being. I am also sad that Naresh is enduring what he is given his creation of Jet, a worthy and long standing competitor to KFA,” Mallya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Both India’s finest airlines are sadly no more. Wonder why ? May truth prevail eventually.”

See Vijay Mallya's post on X:

Anita Goyal died weeks after the Bombay High Court granted the Goyals a two-month-long interim bail in a money laundering case on medical grounds.

Naresh Goyal, 75, sought interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, as he too is fighting cancer.

Vijay Mallya, meanwhile, fled India in 2016 when public sector banks approached the Debt Recovery Tribunal. He is in the United Kingdom and the government is making an effort to extradite him.

Among those who attended Anita Goyal's cremation were friends and family, including Anil Ambani, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources. A few former Jet Airways employees too were reportedly present.

