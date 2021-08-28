Home / Trending / Vikas Khanna shares video of his dog Plum’s first beach visit. Watch
The image shows chef Vikas Khanna with his pet dog.(Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)
The image shows chef Vikas Khanna with his pet dog.(Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)
trending

Vikas Khanna shares video of his dog Plum’s first beach visit. Watch

“A little puppy can change everything in your life. Everything,” Vikas Khanna wrote while sharing the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna often takes to Instagram to share videos of his pet dog Plum. Capturing the different antics of the pooch, the posts involving the dog often leave people with a smile. Case in point, this share by the chef about his fur baby’s first beach visit. The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments. Chance are, it will have the same effect on you too.

“A little puppy can change everything in your life. Everything,” Vikas Khanna wrote while sharing the video. He also added that it is “Plum’s first beach experience.”

Take a look at the post:

+

The video, since being shared just a day ago on August 27, has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. Many expressed their reactions with heart emoticons.

“Plum is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “It is evident in your posts that Plum makes you soo happy,” shared another. “Pets are the best… they make the whole world smile…and never fail to add brightness in our days!!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Vikas Khanna?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chef vikas khanna instagram pet dog + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.