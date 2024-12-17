Vintage Chevrolet newspaper ad featuring 3,600 car goes viral, sparks nostalgia

A vintage Chevrolet newspaper advertisement has recently resurfaced online, capturing the attention of netizens and igniting waves of nostalgia. The ad promotes a 5-seater Chevrolet for a strikingly low price of ₹3,600, a stark contrast to modern vehicle costs. Another model, priced at ₹2,700, emphasizes its durability and suitability for rough, unpaved roads. The ad serves as a reminder of a bygone era when the brand's affordability was a key selling point, offering a glimpse into the automotive history of simpler times. Vintage Chevrolet newspaper Ad has internet talking (Instagram/@carblogIndia)

One of the ads specifies availability in Lucknow, while others mention delivery to cities like Calcutta, Delhi, and Dibrugarh. Today, even the most budget-friendly 5-seater cars in India are priced in lakhs, making the historical ₹3,600 price tag a stark reminder of how dramatically the value of money has changed.

The viral ad has taken social media by storm, with users sharing their reactions and marvelling at the stark contrast in prices. A user humorously commented, “I am rich but in a different century,” while another wrote, “Great days, I still miss those days.”

Take a look at the post:

A third user highlighted the impact of inflation, stating, “In the year 1936, the value of ₹3,675 is now, in 2024, ₹3,67,50,000.” Adding to the sentiment, another joked, “I am rich, but my treasures belong to a bygone century.” One user summed it up aptly, saying, “Must be very costly at that time.”

This viral relic has not only sparked conversations about inflation and nostalgia but also brought Chevrolet’s historical legacy in India back into focus. Once a prominent player in the Indian automotive market, Chevrolet exited the country in 2017, marking the end of its long-standing presence.