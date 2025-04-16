Vir Das defends Air India after wheelchair post goes viral: ‘Still my first choice’

Comedian Vir Das, who recently expressed his frustration with Air India after the airline failed to provide a wheelchair for his injured wife despite it being pre-booked, has clarified that the incident hasn’t changed his overall opinion of the carrier. Vir Das said that he wanted to reiterate that he was going to continue using Air India in the future.(Instagram.com/virdas)

After his post detailed his disappointing experience while seeking a wheelchair for his wife who had a fractured foot, Das shared that he still considered Air India a reliable airline and will continue choosing it for future travel.

Talking about his post going viral, Das said that he wanted to reiterate that he considered Air India's crew the best in the world. "I fly globally more than anyone I’ve ever met, there is no nicer cabin crew than Air India and they will still always be my first choice. I’m rooting for the planes and ground arrangements to improve," he said.

The airline responded to Das' post and appreciated his support. "We appreciate your generous words about our crew. Your continued trust, even when things don’t go perfectly, means a lot. We’re in the middle of a transformation and voices like yours help steer us in the right direction. We’re working towards the kind of experience you - and all of us - hope to see in the new Air India. Looking forward to welcoming you onboard again soon," it said in a reply.

Vir Das' Air India experience

The 45-year-old comedian shared that during his trip from Mumbai to Delhi with his wife, the couple faced a series of issues including not being provided a wheelchair despite pre-booking it. Das said his wife ended up climbing down the aircraft stepladder with a fractured foot after the flight landed in Delhi.

The couple also ended up with broken tables and leg rests on their seats for which the actor said he paid ₹1 lakh.

In a statement to HT.com, Air India said the delay in providing a wheelchair was caused by “unusually high demand for wheelchairs and staff at that time.”

"The operating cabin crew offered to assist the guest, including deplaning by using the 'ambulift' assigned to the aircraft as per SOP, but the delay—not denial—in providing wheelchair assistance was due to unusually high demand for wheelchairs and staff at that time," it said.