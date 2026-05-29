Vir Das reacts to Indian tourists performing garba on Vietnam airport tarmac: ‘I think…’

Vir Das has reacted to a viral video purportedly showing a group of Indian tourists performing garba on an airport tarmac in Vietnam. The comedian shared two separate posts to sarcastically take a dig at the incident.

Vir Das' reaction to Indians dancing on the airport tarmac has gone viral.​ (Screengrab, File Photo)

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While reacting to the video, Das, in a tweet, wrote, “I think I’ve travelled too much. I watched this and my first thought was ‘Some of those bags are not cabin size’.”

Also Read: ‘Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?’: Traveller slams behavior of fellow tourists in Vietnam

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, he continued, “I think we can be the first country to send humans to Mars, if we pre-announce a Garba there.” What does the video show? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, he continued, “I think we can be the first country to send humans to Mars, if we pre-announce a Garba there.” What does the video show? {{/usCountry}}

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The clip captures enthusiastic traditional Garba steps in an open section of the tarmac, with performers standing really close to the aircraft. As some stop to look at the group, others continue walking towards the plane.

What’s the controversy?

The internet found itself deeply divided this week over the video. The impromptu performance quickly went viral, igniting a fierce debate on digital etiquette versus personal freedom.

On one side of the virtual aisle, critics pulled no punches. A massive wave of social media users heavily criticised the group. On the flip side, a vocal minority stepped up to defend the performance. This camp argued that the world has become far too cynical and rigid.

What did social media say?

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An individual wrote, “They will just keep orbiting around Mars doing Garba.” Another added, “This is more about creating reels. Regulate SM, and this will stop asap. Similar to those American morons arrested in Japan, or the idiot who went to North Sentinel Island.”

Also Read: ‘Are you sure?’: Indian doctor says airline staff doubted his family’s business class tickets

A third expressed, “Let people dance. Don’t let your inferiority complex be a reason for people to stop dancing.”I am a Gujarati, and I love garba and all the Indian people too like this, so you can not understand our love for garba because you aren’t truly Indian.”

Indian-origin man dancing in front of the World War II Memorial:

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In a separate incident, an Indian-origin man received severe backlash after he posted a video of himself dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The incident occurred in March, and following the criticism, the man deleted his social media profiles, including LinkedIn and Instagram.

The video that went viral and sparked controversy showed him and a woman performing the popular “Don’t Rush Challenge” in front of the memorial.