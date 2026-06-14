Vir Das reveals surprising EV delivery delay reason, quotes dealer: 'Sir, because of the oil crisis…'

Actor and comedian Vir Das recently shared an unexpected reason behind the delay in his electric vehicle delivery. The situation, which he described on social media platform X, quickly drew attention for its irony and timing. What was meant to be a routine EV purchase turned into a conversation about global supply chains and oil dependency.

Vir Das shares reason behind EV delay

Vir Das shares post on delayed EV delivery linked to “oil crisis” message. (Instagram/@virdas)

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Taking to X, Vir Das wrote, “Trying to buy an electric car, which is delayed because the strait is closed. The dealer sent me a message saying, ‘Sir, because of the oil crisis, your EV will not arrive before November.’” He added, “Yup. Sigh.”

His post highlighted the unexpected way global events can affect even electric mobility, which is often seen as independent of oil markets. The mention of a “closed strait” and “oil crisis” led to confusion and amusement online, especially since EVs are not directly powered by fuel supply chains.

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Internet reacts with humour and irony

Social media users quickly reacted with witty comments, pointing out the irony of the situation. One user wrote, “Looks like your EV is stuck in a traffic jam of history. You will be charging your patience until November.” Another said, “Electric vehicles stuck in the same old fossil fuel mess, ironic as hell.”

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A third comment read, “I thought of buying an electric car but the current situation and prices send shivers down my spine.” One user joked, “An EV in India might as well be a coal powered car.” Another added, “Looks like your EV is stuck in a traffic jam that even GPS cannot reroute. Guess you will be charging your patience until November.”

Not all reactions were humorous. One user explained, “That is highly frustrating. It shows how globally interconnected we are. Even if a car does not run on oil, its batteries and chips rely on open sea routes. The shipping crisis is hitting everyone. Hope you get an early surprise.”

Another user added a sarcastic take, saying, “Classic dealer logic. EVs delayed due to an oil crisis is peak irony. The Strait of Hormuz situation is affecting global shipping, including battery components. That is exactly why going electric makes sense, to move away from the oil cycle.”

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