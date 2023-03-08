Viral Brain Teaser: Three clouds are hidden among a herd of sheep. Can you spot them?

Brain teasers are immensely popular on the Internet. People love to solve brain teasers and share them with their family, friends and colleagues. And if you’re looking for one right away, don’t go anywhere, as we have a brain teaser that will leave you scratching your head for a while. Shared on Facebook, the brain teaser captures a herd of sheep against a green backdrop, and one needs to find three clouds hidden among them in plain sight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can you find three clouds?” wrote Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás while sharing the viral brain teaser on Facebook. He also added two sheep and cloud emoticons. The brain teaser shows a group of sheep. One of them is sporting a hat, while the other is wearing sunglasses. A third can be seen smiling cheerfully. Three clouds are hidden among them, and one needs to find them all. What makes the brain teaser more boggling is that the sheep are the same colour as clouds.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared three days ago, the brain teaser has raked up over 500 reactions and several shares. It has also accumulated numerous comments.

Take a look at the comments here:

“Found all three,” posted a Facebook user. Another added, “I see a few faceless sheeps but no clouds.” “Found 2, then had to look at the answer. Lol. But the kissing sheep are so cute! Lol,” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “What are the things that aren’t clouds?”

If you are still not able to spot three clouds in the viral brain teaser, we are providing the solution below.

Viral Brain Teaser: Three clouds are highlighted in the image. (Facebook/Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The artist shares various mind-boggling brain teasers on his social media accounts. He earlier shared a brain teaser featuring a consortium of purple-coloured octopuses .n Facebook and challenged people to spot a fish hidden among them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON