Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight in this viral brain teaser?

Brain teasers are very popular among people. They not only unwind and relax our minds after a hectic day at work but also enhance our cognitive abilities. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser, we have one for you. It features a vast sea of octopuses, and one needs to spot a fish hidden in plain sight. Are you ready to dive into the fun challenge?

“Can you find a fish?” read the caption of the brain teaser posted online by digital artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, on Facebook. The brain teaser features a consortium of purple-coloured octopuses, and a fish is hidden among them. What makes the brain teaser even more challenging is that the fish is of the same colour as the octopus.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being posted six days ago on Facebook, the brain teaser has garnered close to 300 reactions. Many even stormed the comments section of the post.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“Couldn’t find the little guy but sure enjoyed looking for him and seeing a lot of other details that make these so delightful!” posted an individual. Another wrote, “That one took a little more time! I enjoyed that!” “Tricky. I like the one with the mustache,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Love the jaunty silk top hat on one octopus, and the dashing moustache on the other.” A fifth expressed, “Damn it! As soon as I clicked for a bigger size, it started right back at me!!”

Were you able to spot the fish in this tricky brain teaser? If yes, you surely deserve a pat on your back. For those who cannot and are looking for a solution, the below image will help.

The fish is highlighted in this image. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

This is, however, not the first time that the artist from Hungary has shared a baffling brain teaser. He earlier shared an image and challenged social media users to spot three cats hidden among a waddle of penguins.

