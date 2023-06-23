You’re a genius if you can connect nine dots with four straight lines

The mind-bending puzzles offer a unique combination of entertainment and mental stimulation to people. There are many who scroll through social media to search for puzzle posts. If you are among them, then here is a puzzle video that will leave you happy. The clip challenges people to connect nine dots using four straight lines. Are you up for the challenge?

The image shows the puzzle that has baffled netizens. (YouTube/@KraftClassroom)

The video is posted on a YouTube channel called Kraft Classroom. “Join dots using only 4 straight lines,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Can you solve the puzzle before the clip ends?

Take a look a the viral puzzle video:

Did you manage to finish the puzzle? Was it easy or tough? Several netizens took to the comments section of the clip to share their opinions about the puzzle.

Take a look at how YouTube users reacted to the puzzle video:

“Didn’t read, see or know in the examples that you could leave the dots, that would have changed my whole thought process. But still challenging,” shared a YouTube user. “I did it, but in a different way. I made two crosses, one standing straight and the second laying 3/4. Reading the rules, it was correct too,” added another. “Now that's a true genius trick, thinking beyond everything. That's the definition of a true genius who can think beyond expectations,” praised a third. “My maths teacher gave us this riddle and we were so annoying that he just gave us the answer,” joked a fourth. “This video tells us to think without boundaries,” wrote a fifth.

