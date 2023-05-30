Viral Optical Illusion: How many animals can you spot in this pic?

Engaging in optical illusions, brain teasers, and math puzzles uniquely uplifts our spirits and provides a refreshing break. Along with this is the feeling of satisfaction we experience upon successfully solving them. So, if you’re craving a quick puzzle fix, we have an intriguing optical illusion that will surely leave you perplexed. Shared on Instagram, this optical illusion poses a simple question: “How many animals can you count hiding in this picture?” Get ready to put your observation skills to the test and dive into the captivating world of optical illusions.

Viral Optical Illusion: This picture has a few animals hidden in plain sight. Can you spot them all?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

The image was shared on the Instagram page Optical Illusions. The caption accompanying this optical illusion reads, “What animal do you see?” The picture shows a snowy forest scene where animals are cleverly camouflaged. Can you spot them all?

Take a look at this viral optical illusion here:

While reacting to this viral optical illusion, an individual shared, “5 if the thing right on top isn’t a black butterfly.” Another added, “Two I only see two.” “I can see four,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “3. The first 2 on the left and a lil one between the 2 skinny trees.” “At least 4. I don’t think the elephant I can see is one, is it?” expressed a fifth.

An Instagram user even shared a suggestion for people finding it difficult to spot animals. They wrote, “Look at it upside down. Then count the animals.” How many animals were you able to spot?

