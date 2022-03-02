Viral pic posted by Nasa looks like an artwork. Can you guess what it shows?

Nasa’s Instagram page is both mesmerising and educational. From talking about galaxies far away to showcasing wonders of the Blue Planet, the space agency often shares incredible posts that leave people amazed. Case in point, this picture posted by Nasa that looks like an artwork.

“The world’s largest salt flat. Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni is a salt flat that for most of the year is a large expanse of white salt crust as large as 4,000 square miles (10,000 sq km). During rainy season, water can fill part of the salt flat and give it an incredible mirror-like appearance. However, in 2022 the watery mirror grew larger and lingered longer than it had for several years, which is probably related in to the La Niña event. Strong La Niñas during the rainy season are related to positive rainfall anomalies in the southern Altiplano,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they also added, “This is a natural-colored image acquired on January 31 by the Operational Landsat Imager on Landsat 8. Note the discoloration of the water and the salt flat, which could be due to a combination of runoff, volcanic sediments, and microbes or algae thriving in the water.”

Take a look at the post shared by Nasa:

The image has been shared a day ago. Since being shared, the image has quickly gone viral. In fact, till now, it has accumulated more than 4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted many to post various kinds of comments.

“I love that colour,” wrote an Instagram user. “How far away was this photo taken?” asked another. To which, the space agency replied, “Landsat 8 orbits Earth at an altitude of 438 miles (705 km).” A third commented “Wow.” The same word was used by others to showcase their reactions too. A few also used heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa? Did the post leave you stunned?

