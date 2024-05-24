 Viral Shiba Inu behind ‘Doge’ meme dies at 18 | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
Viral Shiba Inu behind ‘Doge’ meme dies at 18

ByVrinda Jain
May 24, 2024 01:58 PM IST

According to reports, the owner said, "She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her". She also thanked fans of the dog for giving her so much love.

The iconic Japanese Shiba Inu named Kabosu, who inspired the world-famous "doge meme" passed away. Kabosu's owner, Atsuko Sato, announced the beloved dog's death in a blog post. According to reports, she said, "She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her". She also thanked fans of the dog for giving her so much love.

Atsuko Sato with her Japanese shiba inu dog Kabosu,(AFP)
Atsuko Sato with her Japanese shiba inu dog Kabosu,(AFP)

A farewell party has been organised on Sunday for Kabosu at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1 pm to 4 pm, reported Times of India.

According to Know Your Meme, Atsuko Sato, a Japanese kindergarten teacher, shared multiple images of her adopted Shiba Inu puppy Kabosu on her personal blog on February 13, 2010. A peculiar picture of Kabosu reclining on a couch and gazing sideways at the camera with lifted eyebrows was one of the images that went viral.

Kabosu was called “Doge” after the misspelled word was used to refer to dogs in an episode of Homestar Runner's puppet program on June 24, 2005.

The tech news website The Verge released an article in December 2013, not long after "Doge" became popular, recognising Sato's Kabosu as the original Shiba Inu featured in the meme. Apart from Kabosu, The Verge also recognized 'Suki,' a Shiba Inu that is the pet of San Francisco-based photographer Jonathan Fleming, as the dog wearing a scarf in another well-known example of the meme.

News / Trending / Viral Shiba Inu behind ‘Doge’ meme dies at 18
